StockNews.com Downgrades GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) to Hold

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.
GeoPark Stock Performance
GeoPark stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $360.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.93.
GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 57.93%. On average, analysts expect that GeoPark will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark
GeoPark Company Profile
GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GeoPark
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.