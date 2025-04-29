StockNews.com Downgrades GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) to Hold

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

GeoPark Stock Performance

GeoPark stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $360.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.93.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 57.93%. On average, analysts expect that GeoPark will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

GeoPark Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 223,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 67,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 159,861 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 392.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 120,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

