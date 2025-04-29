Constellium (CSTM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Constellium to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.47). Constellium had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, analysts expect Constellium to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Price Performance

Constellium stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Constellium has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSTM

About Constellium

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.