Sleep Number (SNBR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Sleep Number to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $397.95 million for the quarter.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

SNBR stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. Sleep Number has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $20.75.

Insider Activity at Sleep Number

In other Sleep Number news, insider Gary T. Fazio bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,282.50. This trade represents a 20.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SNBR. StockNews.com raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

