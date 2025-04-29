Annaly Capital Management (NLY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $418.04 million for the quarter.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.38%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 176.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.15 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

