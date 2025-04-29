New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE GBR opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 million, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.10.
New Concept Energy Company Profile
