Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

