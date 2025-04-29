Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

TGI stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Triumph Group news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,942.72. The trade was a 40.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 804.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

