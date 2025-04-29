Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $213.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.36. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWOD. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

Further Reading

