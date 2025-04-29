Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.00.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $493.76 on Friday. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $382.04 and a fifty-two week high of $561.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $471.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.76. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.10%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.10, for a total value of $395,391.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total value of $939,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,200.66. This trade represents a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,529,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Murphy USA by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,135,000 after purchasing an additional 176,308 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

