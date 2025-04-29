AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AudioCodes from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

AudioCodes Price Performance

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.09. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Institutional Trading of AudioCodes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 21,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

