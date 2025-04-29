Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Shares of TCOM opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average is $64.50.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1,496.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

