Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.84. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $178.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.03 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $44,819.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $876,495.48. The trade was a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 156.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

