First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the March 31st total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
NASDAQ FCNCP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.81. 11,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,465. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $24.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
