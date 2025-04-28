First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the March 31st total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ FCNCP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.81. 11,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,465. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $24.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.