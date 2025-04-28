iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,400 shares, a growth of 285.8% from the March 31st total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

ESGD traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $84.58. The stock had a trading volume of 165,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.76. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 241,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

