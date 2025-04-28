First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the March 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 774,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.68. 368,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,534. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

