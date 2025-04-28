EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the March 31st total of 20,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EUDA Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:EUDA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.78. 96,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,917. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. EUDA Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EUDA Health stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.07% of EUDA Health at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

