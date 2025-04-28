Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.93.
DND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$27.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Dye & Durham from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.
Dye & Durham Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Plantro Ltd. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$180,000.00. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Best Defense Stocks in 2025… So Far
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.