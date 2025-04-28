Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.93.

DND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$27.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Dye & Durham from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

DND traded down C$0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.93. 108,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,443. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.09. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$7.85 and a 1-year high of C$22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

In related news, insider Plantro Ltd. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$180,000.00. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

