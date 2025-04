Head-To-Head Survey: Ealixir (EAXR) and The Competition

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ealixir and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ealixir N/A N/A 94.00 Ealixir Competitors $400.00 million -$90.17 million 24.93

Ealixir’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Ealixir. Ealixir is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ealixir and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ealixir N/A N/A N/A Ealixir Competitors -18.70% -50.08% -5.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

37.4% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Ealixir shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Ealixir has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ealixir’s rivals have a beta of -10.49, suggesting that their average share price is 1,149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ealixir beats its rivals on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Ealixir

EALIXIR Inc. operates as an internet technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; Ealixir Story that assists client in writing articles about them; and Ealixir Event Launch helps the companies to promote their event on an international scale. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

