United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $97.62 and last traded at $97.64. 1,630,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,829,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.41.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,021,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in United Parcel Service by 25.9% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 26,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

