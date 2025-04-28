Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.69 and last traded at $77.57. Approximately 3,287,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 20,270,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Arete Research raised Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.81.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average is $71.41. The company has a market capitalization of $163.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,903,846,000 after buying an additional 2,364,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,621,929,000 after buying an additional 1,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,831,021,000 after buying an additional 2,792,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

