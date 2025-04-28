Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $483.79 and last traded at $478.09. Approximately 266,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,249,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $477.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.79.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $455.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 2,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 27.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

