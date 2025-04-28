Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.97 and last traded at $56.94. Approximately 966,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,234,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.35.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 328.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $1,411,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 0.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 71,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 559,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.