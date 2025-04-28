Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Expands By 258.1%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 258.1% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 0.9 %

About B&M European Value Retail

BMRRY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,541. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.06.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

