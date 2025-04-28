Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Up 436.7% in April

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 436.7% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bankinter Stock Performance

Shares of BKNIY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.72. 9,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,633. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.35. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Bankinter had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bankinter will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bankinter Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. Bankinter’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

BKNIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bankinter to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKNIY

Bankinter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.