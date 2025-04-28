Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Up 436.7% in April

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 436.7% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bankinter Stock Performance
Shares of BKNIY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.72. 9,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,633. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.35. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Bankinter had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bankinter will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BKNIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bankinter to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
Bankinter Company Profile
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
