Short Interest in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Drops By 78.4%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the March 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

BSRTF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.34. 28,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,937. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from BSR Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.