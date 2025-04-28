Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Down 1.4 %

BDNNY traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $61.92. 4,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,150. Boliden AB has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $76.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.86.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDNNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

