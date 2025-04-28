Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Boliden AB (publ) Stock Down 1.4 %
BDNNY traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $61.92. 4,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,150. Boliden AB has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $76.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.86.
Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Boliden AB (publ)
Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.
