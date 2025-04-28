Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%.

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS DBOEY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 85,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,592. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $32.31.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

