Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Increases By 400.0%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Price Performance

DWUS stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.65. 2,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 million, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 52-week low of $40.88 and a 52-week high of $51.79.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF stock. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,618,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,819,000. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF makes up about 18.3% of Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 68.57% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

