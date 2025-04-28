Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

DHCNL traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,696. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were issued a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%.

