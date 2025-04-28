iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 476,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the previous session’s volume of 143,813 shares.The stock last traded at $32.13 and had previously closed at $31.80.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Equity Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 477.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 277,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 60,094 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,494,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,537,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,171,000 after purchasing an additional 389,581 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.