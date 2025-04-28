Short Interest in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Grows By 328.3%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, an increase of 328.3% from the March 31st total of 31,500 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Performance

ENSC traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $3.04. 287,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,256. The company has a market cap of $5.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.06. Ensysce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.16). Ensysce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 292.81% and a negative net margin of 179.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ensysce Biosciences will post -8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENSC Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 3.82% of Ensysce Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

