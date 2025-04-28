Promising Casino Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 28th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, and MGM Resorts International are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

NYSE:FLUT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.90. 775,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,464. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $174.03 and a twelve month high of $299.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $32.99. 3,655,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,774,704. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $34.53.

