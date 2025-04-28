Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock Price Up 6.1% – What’s Next?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.19 and last traded at $56.13. Approximately 3,767,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 5,645,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tempus AI from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48.

In other news, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 13,770 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $826,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,220. The trade was a 19.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,240,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $190,363,747.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,895,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,615,853.75. This trade represents a 39.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,584,252 shares of company stock worth $272,870,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tempus AI by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tempus AI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tempus AI by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempus AI

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.