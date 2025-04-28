Best Esports Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 28th

PENN Entertainment, Sphere Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Motorsport Games are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 908,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,334. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of SPHR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,626. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08. Sphere Entertainment has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

NSIT traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $137.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,951. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $228.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.94. The company had a trading volume of 32,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,734. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 81.94 and a beta of 0.81. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $237.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.50.

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Shares of MSGM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. 279,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,220. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. Motorsport Games has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.02.

