WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the March 31st total of 57,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.89. 8,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,225. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $392.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,000.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

