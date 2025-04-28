Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Price

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHP.UN. Raymond James decreased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. National Bankshares raised shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.94.

TSE CHP.UN traded down C$0.36 on Monday, hitting C$14.46. 169,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.67. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$12.42 and a 52-week high of C$15.33.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick.

