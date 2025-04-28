Desjardins Cuts StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Price Target to C$4.25

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.70 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.13.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Insider Transactions at StorageVault Canada

TSE:SVI traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.70. 110,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 0.89. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$5.26.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 25,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$98,742.50. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

