Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Lowered to C$6.25 at Desjardins

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.64% from the company’s current price.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Fiera Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.04.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Price Performance

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital stock remained flat at C$6.21 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,786. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$5.51 and a twelve month high of C$10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.01.

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.