Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Lowered to C$6.25 at Desjardins

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.64% from the company’s current price.
FSZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Fiera Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.04.
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
