5G Stocks To Research – April 28th

Super Micro Computer, Cadence Design Systems, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Fortinet, Teradyne, and Monolithic Power Systems are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 25,690,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,086,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $101.40.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $6.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $283.19. 1,086,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,903. The company has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of 73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $328.99.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.70. 4,491,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,166,890. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $225.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.89. 1,476,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,868,477. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.29. 1,081,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,072,658. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.05.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,668. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average is $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of MPWR traded down $16.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $566.86. 143,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,079. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $577.48 and a 200-day moving average of $640.06. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $959.64.

