Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $95.47 and last traded at $95.10. Approximately 7,523,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 42,676,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a PE ratio of 96.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.25.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

