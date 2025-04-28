Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading 0% Higher – Time to Buy?

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $360.10 and last traded at $357.70. Approximately 439,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,453,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $357.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.08.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $353.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

