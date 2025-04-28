ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 111,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 719,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.20.

Get ProFrac alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ACDC

ProFrac Stock Down 4.7 %

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, major shareholder Farris Wilks acquired 338,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,579.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,316,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,123,580.62. This represents a 34.65 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ProFrac by 1,258.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ProFrac by 689.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 45,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 39,647 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ProFrac by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProFrac

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.