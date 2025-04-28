Best Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Now – April 28th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, CleanSpark, Riot Platforms, and TeraWulf are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,310,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,813,953. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80.

MARA (MARA)

MARA stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,791,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,885,984. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. MARA has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 6.10.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

CleanSpark stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.38. 11,818,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,293,950. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.24 and a beta of 4.12.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.42. 11,968,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,255,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 4.60. Riot Platforms has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of TeraWulf stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,631,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,352,451. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.76. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

