Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Trading Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $14.13. 17,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 472,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Several research firms have commented on BCAX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.01 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Bicara Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,239,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $701,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

