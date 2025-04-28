Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.46 and last traded at $139.61. 1,540,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,913,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

Get Chevron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $244.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.70 and its 200-day moving average is $152.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,369,000. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 179,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,205,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.