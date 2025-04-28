Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Trading Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.52. 13,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 92,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $854.09 million, a PE ratio of 182.10 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Gyre Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.57% and a negative return on equity of 118.43%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

