Insider Buying: PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Insider Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Holt purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$6.80 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of A$27,200.00 ($17,435.90).

PWR Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.61 million, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Get PWR alerts:

PWR Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. PWR’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

About PWR

PWR Holdings Limited engages in the design, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sale of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, PWR Performance Products and PWR C&R. The company offers tube and fin heat exchangers, bar and plate heat exchangers, high temperature polymer SLA and aluminium powder DMLS additive manufacturing machines, liquid cold plates, brazed chassis, industrial computed tomography, and micro matrix heat exchangers; and manufactures and supplies motorsport radiators, intercoolers, and oil coolers.

Further Reading

