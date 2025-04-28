Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Up 313.3% in April

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 313.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cocrystal Pharma Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COCP traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.63. 20,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,414. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.21.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.23. As a group, research analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

