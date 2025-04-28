Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY):

4/22/2025 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – Magnolia Oil & Gas is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – Magnolia Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Magnolia Oil & Gas was given a new $29.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Trading.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of MGY stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $21.46. 801,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.42. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas Co alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $326.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros acquired 2,500 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,676,802.60. This represents a 0.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,938,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,535,000 after buying an additional 452,836 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,410,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,297,000 after buying an additional 3,038,709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,396,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,559,000 after buying an additional 667,973 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,020,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,383,000 after buying an additional 26,943 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,475,000 after acquiring an additional 86,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.