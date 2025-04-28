Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 279.92% from the company’s current price.
RZLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Rezolute to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Rezolute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.
Rezolute Stock Down 4.3 %
Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rezolute
In other Rezolute news, CEO Nevan C. Elam bought 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $35,060.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,739.15. The trade was a 5.81 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wladimir Hogenhuis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,154.90. This trade represents a 14.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 39,060 shares of company stock worth $130,694 in the last ninety days. 18.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Rezolute
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the first quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rezolute by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rezolute by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
Rezolute Company Profile
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
